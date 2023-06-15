Advertise With Us
POLICE: Management points finger at former employee in Kinston break-in

Ashley Cox
Ashley Cox(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A former employee is wanted for breaking into a Kinston restaurant last week.

Kinston police today said they have warrants charging Ashley Cox with breaking and entering and felony larceny.

Smithfield’s Chicken & BBQ was broken into on June 8th, police said, and money was taken.

After looking at the video, management identified the burglar as Cox, according to police.

Anyone with information on the location of Cox should call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

