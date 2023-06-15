Advertise With Us
Man wanted for Kinston murder

Retho Gardner
Retho Gardner(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are looking for another suspect in last month’s murder of a man on North Davis Street.

Retho Gardner, of Kinston, is wanted for first degree murder, and police said the 39-year-old man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Franklin Bowden II was gunned down on May 24th.

Already several people have been charged with Bowden’s murder, including Mario King who was arrested on June 1st outside of Pittsburgh.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gardner should call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

