Man charged in Lenoir County murder

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is dead and another charged with his murder.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Longview Drive in the Sandy Bottom area of Lenoir County around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived at the home, they found Justin Jeffries lying in the hallway and Joseph Hill unresponsive on the floor of a bedroom.

The 71-year-old Hill who had multiple cuts, died at UNC Lenoir Health Care, while the 25-year-old Jeffries was treated for cuts to his hands.

Jeffries was charged with Hill’s murder and is in jail under no bond

