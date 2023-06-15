Man charged in Lenoir County murder
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is dead and another charged with his murder.
Deputies say they were called to a home on Longview Drive in the Sandy Bottom area of Lenoir County around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When they arrived at the home, they found Justin Jeffries lying in the hallway and Joseph Hill unresponsive on the floor of a bedroom.
The 71-year-old Hill who had multiple cuts, died at UNC Lenoir Health Care, while the 25-year-old Jeffries was treated for cuts to his hands.
Jeffries was charged with Hill’s murder and is in jail under no bond
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.