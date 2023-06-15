Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Man charged in Lenoir County murder

Justin Jeffries
Justin Jeffries(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is dead and another charged with his murder.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Longview Drive in the Sandy Bottom area of Lenoir County around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived at the home, they found Justin Jeffries lying in the hallway and Joseph Hill unresponsive on the floor of a bedroom.

The 71-year-old Hill who had multiple cuts, died at UNC Lenoir Health Care, while the 25-year-old Jeffries was treated for cuts to his hands.

Jeffries was charged with Hill’s murder and is in jail under no bond

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department
25 people were arrested and authorities continue to search for six more people.
MARTIN COUNTY: Drug operations net 25 arrests; 6 others still wanted
The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Man in critical condition after Pitt County shooting
Michael Crumbley
Tyrrell prison farm inmate dies after being assaulted
The marlin weighed in at 459.0 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Sea Wolf ends day 3 with a 408.1-pound blue marlin

Latest News

C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: 75 boats fishing on day 4
Miller is in the Lenoir County jail and is facing three charges.
Kinston police arrest felon for gunshots fired out of car
The eastbound bridge will be closed through September.
U.S. 64 bridge in Martin County closed until September
Police say Leach was last seen at the end of May by his sister.
Goldsboro police looking for missing man