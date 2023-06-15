Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody following incident

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Few details have been released at the moment, but the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody following what they’re terming an incident in the 200 block of Longview Drive near the Sandy Bottom community.

The sheriff’s office goes on to say there is no danger to the public and they will provide further information when the investigation is complete.

That is all the information that has been provided to us at this time.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

