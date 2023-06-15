Advertise With Us
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody following incident

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office/MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Few details have been released at the moment, but the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody following what they’re terming an incident in the 200 block of Longview Drive near the Sandy Bottom community.

The sheriff’s office goes on to say there is no danger to the public and they will provide further information when the investigation is complete.

That is all the information that has been provided to us at this time.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

