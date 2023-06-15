Lejeune employees recognized as the year’s best partnering team

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Two Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Environmental Management Division employees were recognized recently as part of a team that earned the EPA 2023 National Notable Achievement award for the Federal Facilities Excellence in Partnering Team of the Year.

The Camp Lejeune recipients, Laura Spung and Thomas Richard are part of a thirteen-member team made up of Camp Lejeune, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of the Navy, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, and other contracted employees.

According to the citation given with the award, the team’s goal was to implement a planned successful cleanup of Camp Lejeune in the most technologically effective, efficient, and cost-effective manner.

“This award recognizes the hard work that we and our partnering team put into cleaning up the CERCLA sites across Camp Lejeune,” said Richard. “Cleaning up these sites is a decades-long process requiring continued communication and support of each organization’s goals. The trust our team has developed, particularly in the eyes of the regulators, allows us to implement clean-up strategies on MCB Camp Lejeune and reduces the impact to the base and the environment.”

According to the team, some of the environmental cleanup practices implemented at Camp Lejeune include installing a new treatment system powered entirely by solar power, reusing 70 cubic yards of soil, recycling 7,530 pounds of metal, using passive sampling techniques to reduce remediation-derived waste, and using digital data capture devices in the field to reduce paper waste and increase efficiency. These practices have saved over 52 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

“This award is a testament to the hard work the members of our Camp Lejeune Environmental Management Division, as well as the other federal organizations represented on the award-winning team, do day in and day out,” said Brig. Gen. Andrew Niebel, commanding general for Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. “The success this team has achieved, and the goals they have been able to accomplish, will help make Camp Lejeune a safer, cleaner place now and for future generations.”

