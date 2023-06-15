Kinston police arrest felon for gunshots fired out of car

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east made an arrest after getting reports of a person firing gunshots into the air.

Kinston Police Department says they found Stanely Miller in a car with a gun in plain view after getting calls that shots had been fired out of a vehicle on Ivy Road.

Officers discovered Miller was a convicted felon.

Miller has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, firing a firearm inside city limits, and possession of methamphetamine.

Miller is in the Lenoir County jail under a secured bond.

