Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Jacksonville PD seeks suspect in larceny

Police in Jacksonville are looking for this woman.
Police in Jacksonville are looking for this woman.(PDUser | Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking the public for help identifying a woman they say stole from a store.

Police say the theft took place at the Yopp Road Walmart in Jacksonville on May 27th.

Surveillance cameras caught the woman police claim is responsible for the theft on film.

Jacksonville police are asking anyone who knows who the woman is in the pictures to please contact Detective Brittany Thomas at 910-938-6418 or bthomas@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department
25 people were arrested and authorities continue to search for six more people.
MARTIN COUNTY: Drug operations net 25 arrests; 6 others still wanted
The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Man in critical condition after Pitt County shooting
Michael Crumbley
Tyrrell prison farm inmate dies after being assaulted
The marlin weighed in at 459.0 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Sea Wolf ends day 3 with a 408.1-pound blue marlin

Latest News

Amezy Brown
Arrest made in Kinston rape and kidnapping
Memorial Day weekend passenger traffic at RDU exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.
RDU: Memorial Day passenger traffic tops pre-pandemic numbers
Chief Ryan Willhite
Winterville police chief retiring
Front: Chase Bergeson, Mary Perkins-Williams, Norton Webster, Meg Perry, Janis Gallagher Back:...
Pitt County planners get $65,000 for restoration project