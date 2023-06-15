Jacksonville PD seeks suspect in larceny

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking the public for help identifying a woman they say stole from a store.

Police say the theft took place at the Yopp Road Walmart in Jacksonville on May 27th.

Surveillance cameras caught the woman police claim is responsible for the theft on film.

Jacksonville police are asking anyone who knows who the woman is in the pictures to please contact Detective Brittany Thomas at 910-938-6418 or bthomas@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

