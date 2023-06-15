Advertise With Us
Greenville man will buy mom a house after $518,774 jackpot win

(The North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man took a chance on a Cash 5 ticket and won to gift his mom a new house.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Randy Williams of Greenville bought a $1 Quick Pick ticket, woke up at midnight to check the lottery, and saw he won the $518,774 jackpot.

Williams said he “ran through the house hollering” and woke up his mother to tell her that he would buy her a new house.

He collected his winnings in Raleigh today and reports that his mother is excited.

“I always knew I was going to win,” Williams said. “It was just a gut feeling.”

