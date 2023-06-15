Advertise With Us
Goldsboro police looking for missing man

Police say Leach was last seen at the end of May by his sister.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking man reported missing.

Goldsboro Police Department says Craig Leach was last seen around the Walmart on Spene Avenue by his sister on May 22. Leach made statements about “Tent City,” according to officers.

Police say the 46-year-old stands at about 5-foot-6 and 174 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-705-6572.

