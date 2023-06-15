Advertise With Us
Former employee charged with threatening to “shoot up” Onslow Co. daycare

Haley Barnes
Haley Barnes(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - A former employee of an Onslow County daycare center has been charged with threatening to “shoot up the place.”

Haley Barnes was arrested today by Onslow County deputies and charged with felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

Deputies say the woman used to work at the Childcare Network in Sneads Ferry.

They say on Tuesday witnesses told them that Barnes threatened staff that she would come to work the next day to “shoot up the place.”

The 21-year-old Barnes, who lives in Sneads Ferry, was charged and given a $5,000 secured bond.

