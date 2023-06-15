ENC reacts to the legalization of sports betting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sports wagering is now legal in North Carolina, allowing you to bet online or in person at eight different sports areas across our state once it’s all up and running.

“This is a historic moment for the State of North Carolina, and this will benefit our economy for generations to come,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

Proponents say online sports wagering will bring many perks to our state, such as increased revenue.

But according to an ECU Professor, it also means we need to ensure we have the proper treatment available if someone becomes addicted.

“The fact that we passed sports betting gives us an opportunity for us to protect those people who do want to engage in this kind of activity, but with that becomes a responsibility for the state to ensure that we have the resources necessary,” said Criminal Justice Assistant Professor, Dr. Michelle Malkin.

Especially if you have access to gambling from anywhere at any time.

“The boost won’t be those sports books at those locations. It will be people betting from the stands with their cell phones or from the couches at home,” said Malkin.

Lawmakers say that money from license fees and taxes will go to several different areas, including gambling addiction education and treatment.

While some are excited to start placing their bets, others say it’s just not for them.

“Personally I probably won’t be participating I enjoy the competitions but having friends who are more into it just the amount of stress that stats and everything they pour over it just make bets all that jazz it seems fun, just not for me,” said Greenville resident Jordan Holder.

