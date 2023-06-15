Advertise With Us
Corpsmen finish final phase of mass casualty training

Corpsmen practice mass casualty tactics.
Corpsmen practice mass casualty tactics.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of our nation’s armed forces are finishing up a portion of a special training exercise that honors fallen Iraqi troops.

Marines and Sailors from the second marine division at Camp Lejeune finished the final phase of the Hospital Corpsman Aaron A. “Doc” Kent Skills Competition.

Groups compete in the training exercise designed to showcase their proficiency in medical tactics while in the line of battle.

The exercise also measures their physical endurance and technical knowledge as hospital corpsmen. Marines and Sailors have been competing since March in events that include a six-mile hike, and rifle team dynamics.

Instructors placed emphasis on efficiency and less on speed in the last phase of the competition.

“The reason why we’ve hit on this is because the future fight as we like to call it will look much different from the one that we fought for the last 20 years and absolutely battlefield situations are dynamic and you have to do things quickly but what we try to do is make sure that these guys under pressure make good decisions throughout the time So we try to slow things down just a little bit whether it be you know tactical things or if it is medicinal things such as putting on a tourniquet we drill it and we drill it and we drill it over and over again until it becomes second nature,” explained chief hospital corpsmen, Michael Shoener.

The competition’s name is in honor of the memory of corpsmen Aaron “Doc” Kent, who was one of the corpsmen from Camp Lejeune who lost if life in battle while deployed to the War in Iraq in 2005.

