Cooper announces more grants to rural communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper announced that the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved 11 grants for local governments.

The grants, which totaled more than $4.4 million collectively, include commitments to create a total of 383 jobs, 173 of which were previously announced.

The RIA said that the public investment in these projects will attract more than $91 million in private investment.

“We’ve been making transformational investments in infrastructure across rural North Carolina, including high-speed internet and water systems and these grants will help existing rural businesses while attracting new companies to our rural areas,” said Governor Cooper.

The RIA is supported by the rural economic development team at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities.

“Each investment made in a rural community benefits the entire state,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Today’s newest infrastructure improvements will stimulate growth while enhancing the economic competitiveness, opportunities, and resilience that rural North Carolina needs to succeed.”

Locally, Beaufort County will receive a $200,000 grant will support the reuse of a 15,510-square-foot vacant building in Washington. The building will be occupied by Elite Truck Boxes, LLC, an online retailer of truck boxes and various automotive accessories. The company expects to create 31 jobs and invest $1,914,000 in the project.

In Lenoir County, a $500,000 grant will support the renovation of a 254,534-square-foot building in Kinston. The building is occupied by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., a manufacturer of contaminant solutions that employs over 8,300 employees worldwide. This project is expected to create 72 jobs at this site, with an investment of $73.5 million by the company.

