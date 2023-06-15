Advertise With Us
BIG ROCK: C-Student keeps their lead going into day four

Predator crew describes conditions and the fight with the 459-lbs blue marlin.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Day four of the Big Rock Blue Marlin fighting tournament kicks off as storms roll off the coast Thursday morning.

Just two marlins were brought in on day three Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. A small craft adversary kept all but a dozen boats docked as boats can only fish on four of the six days.

Predator boated came back to shore around 4:30 p.m. with a 459-pound catch. That puts Predator in third place.

Sea Toy is in second after Tuesday’s 463.7-pound marlin.

C-Student remains in the lead with a 470.2-pound catch on Monday.

Still unclaimed is this year’s Fabulous Fisherman prize, given to the first eligible boat that brings in a fish of 500 pounds. That prize is worth $739,5000.

BIG ROCK LEADERBOARD
1.C-Student470.2 pounds
2.Sea Toy463.7 pounds
3.Predator459.0 pounds

