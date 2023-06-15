Advertise With Us
Arrest made in Kinston rape and kidnapping

Amezy Brown
Amezy Brown
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for 15 sex crimes and a kidnapping charge in Lenoir County.

Kinston police and Lenoir County deputies arrested Amezy Brown today near the intersection of Felix Hardison Road and Cameron Langston Road.

The 29-year-old man was wanted for a rape and kidnapping that happened in Kinston within the past week that involved an underage girl.

He is charged with first-degree kidnapping, five counts of rape, five counts of statutory sex offense, and five counts of indecent liberties.

