Arrest made in Kinston rape and kidnapping
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for 15 sex crimes and a kidnapping charge in Lenoir County.
Kinston police and Lenoir County deputies arrested Amezy Brown today near the intersection of Felix Hardison Road and Cameron Langston Road.
The 29-year-old man was wanted for a rape and kidnapping that happened in Kinston within the past week that involved an underage girl.
He is charged with first-degree kidnapping, five counts of rape, five counts of statutory sex offense, and five counts of indecent liberties.
