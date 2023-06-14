Yesavage Named To ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region Second Team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU ATHLETICS) – East Carolina RHP Trey Yesavage has been tabbed to the ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region Second Team according to an announcement by the organization Tuesday.

Yesavage is the 11th all-region selection in head coach Cliff Godwin’s tenure, joining Bryant Packard (2018), Jake Agnos (2019), Spencer Brickhouse (2019), Alec Burleson (2019), Seth Caddell (2021), Connor Norby (2021), Gavin Williams (2021), Zach Agnos (2022), Carter Spivey (2022) and Bryson Worrell (2022). ECU has had a player honored on the all-region team the last five full seasons.

The All-American Athletic Conference First Team selection and Collegiate National Team invitee closed out a solid sophomore campaign with a 7-1 record and 2.61 earned run average with 105 strikeouts and 23 walks in 76.0 innings of work. He also held opposing hitters to a .193 batting average.

Entering the College World Series, Yesavage slots 12th nationally in WHIP (1.00), 17th in strikeouts per nine innings (12.43), 17th in hits allowed per nine innings (6.28) and 22nd in earned run average. He finished the season as the American Conference leader in opposing batting average, hits allowed and runs allowed while ranking second in earned run average.

Yesavage’s 105 strikeouts tied for the 10th most in a single season in program history as he tallied double-digit strikeouts five times including a career-high 13 at Houston on March 31. He also turned in six quality starts and allowed more than three earned runs just once. In his final appearance of the year, Yesavage went 5.1 innings and surrendered just one earned run with seven strikeouts in the Pirates’ 14-5 win over Oklahoma in their NCAA Charlottesville Regional opener.

