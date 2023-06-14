Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Yesavage Named To ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region Second Team

Yesavage is the 11th all-region selection in head coach Cliff Godwin’s tenure
ECU starting pitcher Trey Yesavage
ECU starting pitcher Trey Yesavage(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU ATHLETICS) – East Carolina RHP Trey Yesavage has been tabbed to the ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region Second Team according to an announcement by the organization Tuesday.

Yesavage is the 11th all-region selection in head coach Cliff Godwin’s tenure, joining Bryant Packard (2018), Jake Agnos (2019), Spencer Brickhouse (2019), Alec Burleson (2019), Seth Caddell (2021), Connor Norby (2021), Gavin Williams (2021), Zach Agnos (2022), Carter Spivey (2022) and Bryson Worrell (2022). ECU has had a player honored on the all-region team the last five full seasons.

The All-American Athletic Conference First Team selection and Collegiate National Team invitee closed out a solid sophomore campaign with a 7-1 record and 2.61 earned run average with 105 strikeouts and 23 walks in 76.0 innings of work. He also held opposing hitters to a .193 batting average.

Entering the College World Series, Yesavage slots 12th nationally in WHIP (1.00), 17th in strikeouts per nine innings (12.43), 17th in hits allowed per nine innings (6.28) and 22nd in earned run average. He finished the season as the American Conference leader in opposing batting average, hits allowed and runs allowed while ranking second in earned run average.

Yesavage’s 105 strikeouts tied for the 10th most in a single season in program history as he tallied double-digit strikeouts five times including a career-high 13 at Houston on March 31. He also turned in six quality starts and allowed more than three earned runs just once. In his final appearance of the year, Yesavage went 5.1 innings and surrendered just one earned run with seven strikeouts in the Pirates’ 14-5 win over Oklahoma in their NCAA Charlottesville Regional opener.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash following police chase in Winterville
Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning, was still making its way back late Monday
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: C-Student leads tournament with 470.2-pound catch
The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department
One person died in the fire.
SBI investigating fatal fire at Red Fox Stables in Pamlico County

Latest News

Sports Spotlight C-Student catch
Sports Spotlight - Birthday gift for the C-Student crew as they reel in leading Blue Marlin
The fish weighed 463.7 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Sea Toy weighs in at 463.7 pounds; Lady Dianne underweight
UPDATE: Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning being towed to shore this morning
For the first time, Harold Varner III, of Gastonia, is competing at The Masters in Augusta,...
Varner family donates to Pirates Unite campaign