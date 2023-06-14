Yesavage Earns NCBWA Second Team All-America Honors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU Athletics) – East Carolina RHP Trey Yesavage has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-America Second Team according to an announcement by the organization Wednesday.

With Yesavage’s selection, the Pirates have had a player earn NCBWA All-America accolades every full season since 2017. He is also the 13th All-America honoree in head coach Cliff Godwin’s nine-year tenure.

Yesavage, an All-American Athletic Conference First Team selection and Collegiate National Team invitee, closed out a solid sophomore campaign with a 7-1 record and 2.61 earned run average with 105 strikeouts and 23 walks in 76.0 innings of work. He also held opposing hitters to a .193 batting average.

Entering the College World Series, Yesavage slots 12th nationally in WHIP (1.00), 17th in strikeouts per nine innings (12.43), 17th in hits allowed per nine innings (6.28) and 22nd in earned run average. He finished the season as the American Conference leader in opposing batting average, hits allowed and runs allowed while ranking second in earned run average.

Yesavage’s 105 strikeouts tied for the 10th most in a single season in program history as he tallied double-digit strikeouts five times including a career-high 13 at Houston on March 31. He also turned in six quality starts and allowed more than three earned runs just once. In his final appearance of the year, Yesavage went 5.1 innings and surrendered just one earned run with seven strikeouts in the Pirates’ 14-5 win over Oklahoma in their NCAA Charlottesville Regional opener.

East Carolina All-Time NCBWA All-Americans

1999 – Steve Salargo (Second Team)

2000 – Cory Scott (First Team)

2001 – Will Brinson (Third Team)

2001 – Joseph Hastings (Third Team)

2002 – Darryl Lawhorn (Third Team)

2004 – Greg Bunn (Second Team)

2004 – Ryan Jones (First Team)

2006 – Jake Smith (Second Team)

2008 – Corey Kemp (Second Team)

2009 – Ryan Wood (Second Team)

2017 – Travis Watkins (Third Team)

2018 – Chris Holba (Third Team)

2018 – Bryant Packard (First Team)

2019 – Jake Agnos (First Team)

2019 – Alec Burleson (First Team)

2021 – Connor Norby (Second Team)

2021 – Gavin Williams (First Team)

2022 – Carter Spivey (Second Team)

2023 – Trey Yesavage (Second Team)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.