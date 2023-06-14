Winterville releases information on deadly police chase

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville police today released information on a police chase that killed a 25-year-old man last week.

Osandus Parker, Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed around 9:00 p.m. Thursday just inside Greenville.

Winterville Chief Ryan Willhite said the man’s motorcycle had no tags which is what led to his officers trying to stop him.

Willhite said Parker ran several red lights and said the officers were in compliance with the town’s chase policy. The man lost control of his motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 11 and Thomas Langston Road in Greenville.

Parker’s family said they had many questions about what led up to the initial chase. “We just want answers, that’s all, and it’s not real it doesn’t feel real at all my family will never come back from this it’ll never be the same,” Antonio Parker, the man’s brother said.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.