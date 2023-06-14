Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Two more arrested in shooting behind J.H. Rose High School

Justin Manning Jaquan Spellman
Justin Manning Jaquan Spellman(Pitt Co SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two more people have been charged in last month’s shooting behind J.H. Rose High School in Greenville.

Greenville police have charged Jaquan Spellman, 18, and Justin Manning, 20, with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested Shamel Arrington for the shooting.

Officers said after reviewing camera footage and additional evidence, they were able to make the additional arrests in the May 24th shooting.

The 18-year-old victim was found on a practice field off Marvin Jarman Drive. Police said the victim was not a student and that it appeared to be a targeted shooting.

The shooting happened near the school's practice field.
The shooting happened near the school's practice field.(WITN)

Spellman was jailed this afternoon on a $2,000,000 bond, while Manning has no bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department
Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning, was still making its way back late Monday
The fish weighed 463.7 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Sea Toy weighs in at 463.7 pounds; Lady Dianne underweight
Intersection of deadly crash in Greenville.
A family is asking for answers following a deadly chase
NEW INFO: Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning

Latest News

Two more arrested in shooting behind J.H. Rose High School
Big Rock Day 3: Predator brings in blue marlin
BIG ROCK: Predator brings in 459 pound marlin; Sea Wolf on way in
Man in critical condition after Pitt County shooting