Two more arrested in shooting behind J.H. Rose High School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two more people have been charged in last month’s shooting behind J.H. Rose High School in Greenville.

Greenville police have charged Jaquan Spellman, 18, and Justin Manning, 20, with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested Shamel Arrington for the shooting.

Officers said after reviewing camera footage and additional evidence, they were able to make the additional arrests in the May 24th shooting.

The 18-year-old victim was found on a practice field off Marvin Jarman Drive. Police said the victim was not a student and that it appeared to be a targeted shooting.

The shooting happened near the school's practice field. (WITN)

Spellman was jailed this afternoon on a $2,000,000 bond, while Manning has no bond.

