Teacher of the Week: Megan Griffin

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured educator serves children in Craven County. WITN’s Teacher of the Week is Megan Griffin.

Griffin has been teaching for 15 years and most of it has been spent teaching second graders.

She says she enjoys teaching the second-grade curriculum, but specifically, loves enabling students with the power of literacy.

The Eastern Carolina native says her raising in the Perquimons County school system, her mother, and her passion to serve inspired her to pursue an education degree at East Carolina University.

Next year, she will work with students from Kindergarten through fifth grade in a focused literacy program at a different Craven County elementary school.

Griffin says she’s excited to continue her career in education, as well as, have the opportunity to build rich interpersonal relationships with and provide a more individualized education for her future students.

