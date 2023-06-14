Sports Spotlight - Birthday gift for the C-Student crew as they reel in leading Blue Marlin

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - It was a big birthday for one of the members of the C-Student crew who brought in a Blue Marlin to Big Rock Landing on Monday. We feature his brother, Hunter Megarity, who brought it in their boat in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“First bite of the day. Went down and fought it for 45 minutes. Got it to the side of the boat,” says C-Student fisherman Hunter Megarity, “We were staring at it for a little while. Thought might as well bring her home with us and see what she does and glad we did.”

Hunter Megarity of Houston, Texas, and C-Student had the largest Blue Marlin caught on Monday at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. They thought by eyeballing it, it might be a prize.

“We didn’t know it. It stayed down on us for a little while. We didn’t know it til we had it right up to the boat,” says Hunter, “We were going for the fabulous fisherman. It is the first fish over 500 pounds and we were in the category. So we were going for that one. Can’t complain at all about a 470-pound Blue Marlin.”

It would have been quite a birthday present if they were able to win the prize for Hunter’s brother.

“He’s going to have a tough time matching my present this year,” says Megarity.

It’s the first Blue Marlin the brothers have caught at the tournament. It’s their third straight year coming to the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. They have had a great time and say they will be back for more for years to come.

“It’s awesome,” says Hunter, “It is a really special community and a really good group of people. We’re happy to be a part of it.”

The fish still has them in the lead through day two of the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament after day two.

The Fabulous Fisherman prize has yet to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.