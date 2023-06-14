Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Muggy and humid conditions expected across the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A stationary boundary located south of Eastern NC is serving as a catalyst for humid temperatures and a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the next few days

Warm and increasingly humid conditions combined with passing upper-level disturbances will lead to increased chances for showers and thunderstorms this evening and tonight and to a lesser degree on Thursday. A cold front will drop through the area by early Saturday allowing for temperatures to reach the upper 80s to near 90, followed by much drier conditions with only an isolated shower or storm possible this weekend. Additional upper disturbances moving overhead will bring back unsettled weather for Monday through Wednesday.

