Rocky Mount hosting open house and job fair all day today

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re in the midst of searching for a new job, there is good news.

The city of Rocky Mount will host an open house and job fair all day today. The event will give you an opportunity to learn more about various city departments such as police, fire, public works, and energy resources.

City vehicles and equipment will also be at the event and attendees can also register for prize drawings.

The event begins this morning at 10 a.m. and will until 7 p.m. this evening. It will be held inside the Rocky Mount Event Center in Edgecombe room on the first floor.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.