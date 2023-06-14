Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Mega Millions 6-13-23

Mega Millions for 6-13-23
Megamillions 6-13-23
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash following police chase in Winterville
Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning, was still making its way back late Monday
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: C-Student leads tournament with 470.2-pound catch
The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department
One person died in the fire.
SBI investigating fatal fire at Red Fox Stables in Pamlico County

Latest News

Megamillions 6-13-23
Kendall Pate Teldon Burden
LENOIR DEPUTIES: Two arrested after attempted burglary
Intersection of deadly crash in Greenville.
A family is asking for answers following a deadly chase
AwesomeRadio to host Fish Fry for Fathers event