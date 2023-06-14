MARTIN COUNTY: Drug operations net 25 arrests; 6 others still wanted

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Twenty-five people have been arrested in recent drug operations in Martin County.

The Martin County Narcotics Unit, which is made of investigators from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and detectives from Williamston, has been conducting numerous operations over the past several months.

They said the investigations happened both out in the county and in Williamston.

Deputies said with the help of citizens, they continue to take large amounts of drugs off the streets.

Here is a list of those arrested:

Brittany Nunn, 33, of Robersonville - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine (3 counts), possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substances within 1000 ft. of a school (3 counts); maintain a vehicle to keep or store controlled substances (2 counts), and misdemeanor child abuse. Bond was $150,000.

Alexis Shepherd, 25, of Robersonville - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond was $1,000.

Richard Kellem, 26, of Winterville - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver Schedule IV controlled substances; possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana; and a misdemeanor carry concealed weapon. Bond was $25,000.

Emma Williams, 18, of Williamston - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana (3 counts) and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond is a written promise.

Raul Renteria, 24, of Grimesland - Charged with felony possession of meth and failure to heed siren and blue lights. Bond was $10,000.

Derek Jordan, 37, of Coffield - Charged with felony possession of cocaine and driving while impaired. Bond was $2,000.

James Roberson, 51, of Williamston - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine (2 counts) and maintain a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances (2 counts). Bond was $5,000.

Amanda Langdale, 41, of Williamston - Charged with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin (2 counts) and maintain a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances (2 counts). Bond was $10,000.

Shaynia Webb, 35, of Jamesville - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver Schedule III controlled substances (2 counts) and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond was $5,000.

Elizabeth Silverthorne, 45, of Williamston - Charged with felony possession of meth. Bond was $3,000.

Andrew Holliday, 34, of Williamston - Charged with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin (2 counts) and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school (2 counts). Bond was $100,000.

Travon Best, 22, of Williamston - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine (4 counts); possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school; possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana; and felony conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine. Bond was $100,000.

Jacob Thames, 39, of Williamston - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver Schedule I controlled substances (3 counts); possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin (2 counts); possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school; and maintain a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances. Bond was $75,000.

Damion Peele, 36, of Williamston - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver Schedule II controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond was $10,000.

Gerald Harrison, 36, of Williamston - Charged with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine (3 counts); possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver Schedule III controlled substances; and maintaining a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances (4 counts). Bond was $10,000.

Trevor Capehart, 40, of Merry Hill - Charged with possession of intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine (3 counts) and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver Schedule II controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school (2 counts). Bond was $2,500.

Jeremy Williams, 35, of Williamston - Charged with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine (5 counts). Bond was $50,000.

Derrick Sheppard, 45, of Williamston - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana (4 counts). Bond was $30,000.

Joseph McEachern, 35, of Williamston - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond was $50,000.

Alex McEachern, 33, of Greenville - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine (2 counts). Bond was $5,000.

Kenneth Cooper, 50, of Williamston - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond was $50,000.

Michael Mizelle, 35, of Jamesville - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin. Bond was $5,000.

Brittney Russ, 25, of Greenville - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond was $75,000.

Gy’quiel James, 24, of Williamston - Charged with trafficking in cocaine (3 counts); possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana; maintaining a vehicle to keep or store controlled substances; and possession of a stolen firearm. Bond was $250,000.

Derek Sheppard, 24, of Williamston - Charged with trafficking in cocaine (3 counts); possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana; maintaining a vehicle to keep or store controlled substances; and possession of a stolen firearm. Bond was $250,000.

The following individuals have outstanding warrants and are wanted by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information on these people’s whereabouts, then you are asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 789-4500 or Martin Central Communication at (252) 792-8151.

Raquan Little, 25, of Greenville - Charged with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine (4 counts).

Marvin Ramirez, 33, of Greenville - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver fentanyl (3 counts); and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school (3 counts).

Timothy Jones, 51, of Oak City - Charged with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver heroin and maintaining a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances.

Kiwame Hill, 22, of Plymouth - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine (5 counts) and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school.

Tominice Best, 44, of Williamston - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana; maintaining a dwelling to keep or store controlled substances; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

D’Brian Hudgins, 42, of Williamston - Charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine (3 counts) and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a park (3 counts).

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.