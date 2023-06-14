Advertise With Us
Man in critical condition after Pitt County shooting

The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.(Viewer photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No arrests have been made in a shooting Tuesday night that critically wounded a Pitt County man.

Deputies say Demetrius Barrett was shot just before 10:00 p.m. at a home on Beaver Lodge Drive, south of Falkland.

The 20-year-old was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where he is in critical condition, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

