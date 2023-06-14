LENOIR DEPUTIES: Two arrested after attempted burglary

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County deputies say that two men were arrested Tuesday after an attempted break-in on Monday.

According to deputies, 37-year-old Kendall Pate and 30-year-old Teldon Burden, both of Kinston, attempted a robbery in Deep Run on Monday night.

Deputies say the men were captured in Jones County a little while later with the assistance of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Both men were charged with felony attempted first-degree burglary, felony possession of burglary tools, and a misdemeanor charge of attempting to impersonate law enforcement.

Pate and Burden received secured bonds for their charges.

