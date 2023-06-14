Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

LENOIR DEPUTIES: Two arrested after attempted burglary

Kendall Pate Teldon Burden
Kendall Pate Teldon Burden(Lenoir County S.O.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County deputies say that two men were arrested Tuesday after an attempted break-in on Monday.

According to deputies, 37-year-old Kendall Pate and 30-year-old Teldon Burden, both of Kinston, attempted a robbery in Deep Run on Monday night.

Deputies say the men were captured in Jones County a little while later with the assistance of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Both men were charged with felony attempted first-degree burglary, felony possession of burglary tools, and a misdemeanor charge of attempting to impersonate law enforcement.

Pate and Burden received secured bonds for their charges.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash following police chase in Winterville
Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning, was still making its way back late Monday
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: C-Student leads tournament with 470.2-pound catch
The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department
One person died in the fire.
SBI investigating fatal fire at Red Fox Stables in Pamlico County

Latest News

MegaMillions 4-11-23
Mega Millions 6-13-23
Intersection of deadly crash in Greenville.
A family is asking for answers following a deadly chase
AwesomeRadio to host Fish Fry for Fathers event
Men’s pageant raises money for community theater group