Tyrrell prison farm inmate dies after being assaulted

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - According to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, 58-year-old Michael Crumbley died this morning after being assaulted by other inmates at the Tyrrell Prison Work Farm on June 9.

Crumbley was serving a 12-year sentence for a 2018 conviction in Cleveland County as a habitual felon and drug possession.

According to adult corrections, Crumbley was a minimum custody inmate at the prison in Columbia.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating Crumbley’s death.

