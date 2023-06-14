Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Tyrrell prison farm inmate dies after being assaulted

Michael Crumbley
Michael Crumbley(Department of Adult Corrections)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - According to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, 58-year-old Michael Crumbley died this morning after being assaulted by other inmates at the Tyrrell Prison Work Farm on June 9.

Crumbley was serving a 12-year sentence for a 2018 conviction in Cleveland County as a habitual felon and drug possession.

According to adult corrections, Crumbley was a minimum custody inmate at the prison in Columbia.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating Crumbley’s death.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department
Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning, was still making its way back late Monday
The fish weighed 463.7 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Sea Toy weighs in at 463.7 pounds; Lady Dianne underweight
NEW INFO: Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning
The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is looking for 19-year-old Hilliard. They say he's...
Halifax County murder suspect turns self in

Latest News

Cape Lookout Chronolog station
Cape Lookout opens chronolog station for public science project
Osandus Parker, Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed around 9:00 p.m. Thursday just inside...
Winterville releases information on deadly police chase
The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Man in critical condition after Pitt County shooting
The governor signed the bill this morning in Charlotte.
Governor Cooper legalizes mobile sports betting