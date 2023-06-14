Governor Cooper legalizing mobile sports betting today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper plans to sign legislation legalizing mobile sports betting here in our state.

House Bill 347 allows mobile sports betting to begin as soon as January 8, 2024, but it could be later. The North Carolina Lottery Commission has up to one year from when it becomes law to have it up and running.

Cooper plans on signing the bill at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. The arena will be one of eight venues allowed to have in-person sports books near their facilities.

