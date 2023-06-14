A family is asking for answers following a deadly chase

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A family is grieving after a Winterville police chase ended in a deadly crash, and they say they have a lot of questions about what led to the initial chase, questions that Winterville police aren’t answering.

Antonio Parker is grieving his brother who was killed in a crash in Greenville Thursday night.

“We just want answers, that’s all, and it’s not real it doesn’t feel real at all my family will never come back from this it’ll never be the same,” Parker said.

O’Sandus Parker Jr. 25, was riding his motorcycle around nine that night. A Greenville police spokesperson says, at some point, Winterville police started to follow him, which continued through Greenville’s city limits, where Parker ran through a red light and crashed.

“He was a sweetheart; he was good with his hands; he loved to joke he loved his family, he was all about the family, he always wanted to make sure we were taken care of. All he cared about was his family and his friends. He just wanted to enjoy life,” said his mother, Iliana Granger.

Now, they’re searching for answers from Winterville police as to why the chase ended this way.

“What’s the hold up this happened June 8th we’re at what, the 13th I don’t even know what day it is it’s crazy we need answers,” said Antonio Parker.

His brother, Antonio, says the only reason he thinks the chase may have started is that Parker had expired tags but rode the same motorcycle almost every day. Police won’t confirm that.

“Faithfully going back and forth to work with no problems, and just all of a sudden you wanna chase my bother down it’s just sad,” Antonio Parker

WITN has called Winterville Police Department several times and even stopped by their station to learn more but was told the chief wasn’t available. Meanwhile, Parker’s family is preparing for his funeral.

“It ain’t gonna be the same, but we got you, man, we got you,” said Antonio Parker.

Police said Parker lost control while heading west. He hit a vehicle driving south and was taken to ECU Health Medical Center, Where he died. The driver of the vehicle Parker hit wasn’t hurt.

Greenville Police want to clarify that their officers were not involved in this chase but that they are investigating it because it ended in a crash in Greenville.

