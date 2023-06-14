Deputies: Man beat to death by roommate at Statesville adult living facility

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been arrested after allegedly beating his roommate to death at an Iredell County adult living center, authorities said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Heritage Place Adult Living Center on Eufola Road in Statesville after a June 2 assault.

Employees at the facility called 911 after finding one of the residents had been assaulted by a roommate. When deputies arrived, they said they found the victim unconscious after having been beaten in the head repeatedly with a blunt object.

The man, later identified by authorities as Mark Gray Leggette, 69, of Lincolnton, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. According to the sheriff’s office, he passed away on Friday, June 9, from his injuries.

The victim’s roommate, Greggory Gerald Warner, 61, of Winston-Salem, was immediately taken into custody following the assault, deputies said. Detectives later obtained an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree felony murder.

Following Leggette’s death, Heritage Place director of operations John Galzerano issued the statement below:

“Heritage Place would like to extend its deepest sympathy to the family in relation to the incident that happened this past weekend. They are in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this time of grieving. Heritage Place knows that anytime a family has to place their loved one in a care community it can be a difficult decision. Heritage Place wants to provide the utmost quality care to all residents and will continue to work with local and state officials through the investigation.”

Warner is currently being held under no bond.

