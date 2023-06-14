Advertise With Us
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temperatures climb as we approach the weekend

Evening showers may develop due to today’s rising temps
First Alert Forecast For June 14, 2023
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The presence of a stationary front to our south could spoil the dry weather that had been lined up for ENC today and tomorrow. The front is the remnant boundary of Monday’s system that brought severe storms to the East. And while we are not anticipating any severe weather, we are looking at the possibility of a few showers and storms later this evening and again tomorrow evening. Highs over the next two days will reach the mid to upper 80s, and with climbing humidity, it will feel more like the low 90s. Winds will blow in out of the southwest at 7 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Warmer conditions are on the way for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Highs will hold in the upper 80s to low 90s with overnight lows parked in the upper 60s. Dew points will likely match our overnight lows, so humidity will again play a role in our forecast, making the rising heat feel even warmer. Plan on a “feels like” temperature in the mid 90s. Evening showers will be possible both Friday and Sunday while Saturday stays dry. More rain is set to arrive as we start the following week.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

