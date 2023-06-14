Advertise With Us
Cape Lookout opens chronolog station for public science project

Cape Lookout Chronolog station
Cape Lookout Chronolog station(Cape Lookout National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - People of the East can help a national seashore document a natural transformation with a timelapse.

A chronolog station has been installed at the Cape Lookout National Seashore. The aim of the station is to document the transformation of a healthy coastal forest into a ghost forest, and this is done by taking a picture from a specific angle. Visitors, especially those who frequently walk the Lookout’s trails, are highly encouraged to take part in this.

Ghost forests, according to the national seashore, are what happens when a normally healthy coastal forest is exposed to saltwater constantly. This changes the forest into a salty marsh with dead tree trunks that will slowly creep deeper inland.

Lookout hopes to document the slow transformation as a science project. Ghost forests can be found throughout Down East Carteret County and many other parts of low-lying North Carolina shorelines.

The current timelapse can be viewed here with directions to the station.

