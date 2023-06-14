BIG ROCK: C-Student leading start of day three with a 470.2 lbs marlin

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - C-Student remains in the lead at the start of day three of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

Two marlins were caught on Tuesday.

Sea Toy first came in with a 463.7-pound fish and starts day three in second place.

There are a record 271 boats signed up for the 65th annual event.

C-Student was the only boat on Monday to bring in an eligible marlin with a 470.2-pound catch.

Still unclaimed is this year’s Fabulous Fisherman prize, given to the first eligible boat that brings in a fish of 500 pounds. That prize is worth $739,5000.

BIG ROCK LEADERBOARD 1. C-Student 470.2 pounds 2. Sea Toy 463.7 pounds

