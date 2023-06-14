BIG ROCK: C-Student leading start of day three with a 470.2 lbs marlin
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - C-Student remains in the lead at the start of day three of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
Two marlins were caught on Tuesday.
Sea Toy first came in with a 463.7-pound fish and starts day three in second place.
There are a record 271 boats signed up for the 65th annual event.
C-Student was the only boat on Monday to bring in an eligible marlin with a 470.2-pound catch.
Still unclaimed is this year’s Fabulous Fisherman prize, given to the first eligible boat that brings in a fish of 500 pounds. That prize is worth $739,5000.
|BIG ROCK LEADERBOARD
|1.
|C-Student
|470.2 pounds
|2.
|Sea Toy
|463.7 pounds
