Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

BIG ROCK: C-Student leading start of day three with a 470.2 lbs marlin

BIG ROCK: Sea Toy weighs in at 463.7 pounds; Lady Dianne underweight
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - C-Student remains in the lead at the start of day three of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

Two marlins were caught on Tuesday.

Sea Toy first came in with a 463.7-pound fish and starts day three in second place.

There are a record 271 boats signed up for the 65th annual event.

C-Student was the only boat on Monday to bring in an eligible marlin with a 470.2-pound catch.

Still unclaimed is this year’s Fabulous Fisherman prize, given to the first eligible boat that brings in a fish of 500 pounds. That prize is worth $739,5000.

BIG ROCK LEADERBOARD
1.C-Student470.2 pounds
2.Sea Toy463.7 pounds

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department
Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning, was still making its way back late Monday
The fish weighed 463.7 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Sea Toy weighs in at 463.7 pounds; Lady Dianne underweight
The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is looking for 19-year-old Hilliard. They say he's...
Halifax County murder suspect turns self in
NEW INFO: Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning

Latest News

Intersection of deadly crash in Greenville.
A family is asking for answers following a deadly chase
Griffin is WITN's TOTW for 6-14-2023.
Teacher of the Week: Megan Griffin
Rocky Mount hosting open house and job fair all day today
First Alert Forecast For June 14, 2023