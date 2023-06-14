Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament brings desired crowds to local businesses

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -There’s something about seeing a beautiful blue marlin being caught during the Big Rock Fishing Tournament that makes people like Paul Speziale want to hit up his favorite seafood restaurant.

“They know how to fix it, they know how to prepare it,” Speziale said. “It’s what North Carolina seafood is all about, some of the best seafood you can eat.”

Hundreds pack into Morehead City for a chance to watch passionate anglers reel in that desired blue marlin every year, which means hungry families will be squirming over to popular restaurants like Southern Salt Seafood.

“It’s the biggest week of the year for everybody on the Morehead City waterfront,” said Sammy Boyd, Southern Salt Seafood owner. “It’s just a lot of stuff flowing and people coming in.”

Boyd believes large crowds allow businesses to bring in a solid amount of revenue, especially when places like Catch 109 are whipping up mouthwatering oysters for customers like Katherine Harrison.

“I like it all,” Harrison said. “I’m a big fan of oysters and shrimp. Local seafood, that’s what it’s all about.”

Some may only be in town to see marlins being reeled in, but Boyd says it’s almost impossible not to answer the call of seafood.

“You can take me to Maine, Florida, or Costa Rica and I’m eating seafood,” Boyd said.

Boyd believes Big Rock’s high anticipation year in and year out is awesome for local businesses, especially for those who may only see this much revenue during tournament week.

