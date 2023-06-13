Advertise With Us
UPDATE: Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning being towed to shore this morning

(Deric Rush)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -One of the boats participating in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament was hit by lightning on the first day of the tournament and is being towed back to the docks today.

We’re told the April Mae was hit early Monday morning by lighting and lost power, but everyone onboard is safe.

The boat is in tow with the Coast Guard and headed back to the docks this morning.

Sea Wolf, another boat participating in the fishing tournament, stayed out with April Mae until the Coast Guard was able to get there.

WITN is told the Coast Guard had to dodge many storms, causing a delay in the rescue.

April Mae is a 65-foot Hatteras registered to Joe Visser and captained by Tom Brewer. The boat is out of Beaufort.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

