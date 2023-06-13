TV actor Randell Franks featured speaker at D.A.R.E conference in the east

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Randall Franks will be the featured motivational speaker during the NC D.A.R.E Officers Association in-service training conference.

Franks is known best for his role as “Officer Randy Goode” from the tv drama “In the Heat of the Night.”

The National Dare Officers Association made him an honorary D.A.R.E officer because of his dedication to speaking to tens of thousands of students about living a drug-free life.

The training conference will continue today and will last until Friday at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Atlantic Beach.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.