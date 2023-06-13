Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Summertime pattern sticks around over the next few days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A much quieter evening is here to stick around over the next few hours as a cold front which was responsible for our active weather yesterday remains to our south. Temperatures will gradually drop into the low to middle 60s inland with sporadic 70s along the coast. Winds will be coming in from the southeast at around 5 to 10 mph, retaining a muggy airmass over the East.

A slightly better chance of rain shows up again Wednesday and Thursday as a stationary front creeps northward from Georgia and South Carolina. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible, especially depending on the sea breeze. All thunderstorms are expected to remain below the severe weather threshold. Highs will hold in the mid 80s as the rain falls. Overnight lows will dip to the mid to upper 60s, keeping humidity intact.

Hotter weather will return to the forecast on Friday allowing temperatures to quickly increase to the upper 80s. With dry airmass in place and a sharp southwesterly breeze, temperatures in some spots may briefly touch 90. With dew points in the upper 60s, it will feel like we are in the mid 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a breeze coming in out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Heading into Father’s Day Sunday rain chances may increase, as a result of an unsettled pattern setting up.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.