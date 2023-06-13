Road closing construction happening in Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of two streets in Uptown Greenville will close this morning and not be open to traffic until later this week because of road construction.

The westbound lane of East 5th Street between Cotanche Street and Evans Street is scheduled to close at 5:30 a.m. and will remain closed until about 9 a.m.

Both lanes of West 4th Street between Evans Street and Washington Street are scheduled to close at 7 a.m. this morning.

This work is expected to last until the end of the day Thursday, June 15, but the streets will be reopened at the end of each business day.

Signed detours will be posted for both closures to divert drivers.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.