Richard Petty to present check to help expand Camp Albemarle

Seven-time NASCAR Winston Cup Champion Richard Petty
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - NASCAR royalty Richard “The King” Petty will be on hand this Friday to present a check to support the expansion of an ENC children’s summer camp.

According to officials with Camp Albemarle the donation, which is being made as a special joint presentation between the Petty Family Foundation and the Burt Family Foundation, is being used to help purchase the property of another former summer camp to ensure the continued growth of the ministries and programs of Camp Albemarle.

“The Petty Family Foundation has been a long-time supporter of organizations who help children and veterans, so we are pleased to make this gift to Camp Albemarle as they expand their mission to include additional services to young people and to support medical treatments for men and women who have fought for our country”, said Rebecca Petty Moffitt, executive director of The Petty Family Foundation.

Camp officials say that Camp Albemarle in Carteret County is a 70-year-old ministry providing summer camps, educational, and recreational programs for children and youth throughout Eastern North Carolina that recently purchased 67 acres of property previously known as Camp Sam Hatcher, from the Boy Scouts of America, Eastern Carolina Council.

According to the camp, the Petty Family Foundation is also supporting the work of the Burt Family Foundation as they develop other facilities that will include a lacrosse field for kids and a facility for veterans in which Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy will be available to treat traumatic brain injuries.

The presentation will be held this Friday at Camp Albemarle in Newport, North Carolina beginning at 10:45 am.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

