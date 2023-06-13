Advertise With Us
Powerball plus Mega Millions jackpots equal $600 million

Mega Millions $260 million, Powerball $340 million
Mega Millions $260 million, Powerball $340 million(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two popular jackpots in North Carolina soar past half a billion dollars.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that tonight’s Mega Million jackpot is valued at $260 million and tomorrow’s Powerball jackpot is worth $340 million.

If a lucky player won both jackpots, they would win $600 million.

“It is important for players to remember that even though these big jackpots are still up for grabs, lots of other big wins occur in every drawing,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Make sure to check your tickets closely and good luck to everyone going for those awesome jackpots this week.”

The odds of winning Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million and Mega Millions are 1 in 302 million.

