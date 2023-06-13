Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Powerball 6-12-23

Powerball Winning Numbers for 6-12-23 at 11pm
Powerball 6-12-23
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash following police chase in Winterville
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: C-Student leads tournament with 470.2-pound catch
Fire at grain mill in Duplin County
Multiple units battled fire at grain mill in Duplin County
One person died in the fire.
SBI investigating fatal fire at Red Fox Stables in Pamlico County

Latest News

NCEL 06-09-2023
NCEL 06-12-2023
Powerball 6-12-23
Officials gather in Greenville as NC Attorney General Josh Stein makes opioid fund announcement
NCEL 6-12-23