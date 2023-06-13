Advertise With Us
Pitt sex offender charged with living at unregistered address

Anthony Chaplin
Anthony Chaplin(Pitt Co SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A registered sex offender has been arrested after deputies say he failed to report his new address.

According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department, deputies went to the registered address of 62-year-old Anthony Chaplin of Greenville, who is a registered sex offender, for a regular unannounced home check.

Deputies said they could not find Chaplin at his registered address when they arrived.

When Chaplin was arrested for a different offense, deputies say that was when they found out the Chaplin had been living at a completely different address from the one he was registered at.

Chaplin was charged with failing to report a new address as a sex offender. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and is in custody at the Pitt County Jail.

