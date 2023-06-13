Advertise With Us
Onslow road closed for bridge maintenance

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has closed a road near the Onslow-Jones County line to perform maintenance on an aging bridge.

NCDOT crews closed a White Oak River Road bridge this afternoon near U.S. 17 so that maintenance workers can make repairs to the 56-year-old bridge’s concrete driving deck that include replacing some of the rebars and repouring concrete.

Drivers planning to use this road should take a different route.

NCDOT said it expects to reopen the road by June 19, weather permitting.

