Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

New information released on man shot by troopers in Kenly

Joshua Haynes
Joshua Haynes(WRAL-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENLY, N.C. (WITN) - Names of those involved in Sunday morning’s officer-involved shooting in Johnston County have been released.

Authorities say an armed man was barricaded inside his home on South Wilson Street in Kenly around 1:00 a.m.

The Highway Patrol said Joshua Haynes came out of the home armed with a gun and was shot several times after refusing orders to drop the weapon.

The 34-year-old Haynes was taken to Wake Med with serious injuries.

Troopers Luke Frederick, Josephy Deal II, and Corey Wilson have been placed on administrative duty while the SBI conducts its independent investigation into the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash following police chase in Winterville
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: C-Student leads tournament with 470.2-pound catch
Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning, was still making its way back late Monday
One person died in the fire.
SBI investigating fatal fire at Red Fox Stables in Pamlico County
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible this Afternoon and Evening

Latest News

NEW INFO: Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temps stay subdued after yesterday’s front
Five-year-old child shot in Enfield
Miss-Cast Beauty Pageant
Men’s pageant raises money for community theater group