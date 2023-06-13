New information released on man shot by troopers in Kenly

KENLY, N.C. (WITN) - Names of those involved in Sunday morning’s officer-involved shooting in Johnston County have been released.

Authorities say an armed man was barricaded inside his home on South Wilson Street in Kenly around 1:00 a.m.

The Highway Patrol said Joshua Haynes came out of the home armed with a gun and was shot several times after refusing orders to drop the weapon.

The 34-year-old Haynes was taken to Wake Med with serious injuries.

Troopers Luke Frederick, Josephy Deal II, and Corey Wilson have been placed on administrative duty while the SBI conducts its independent investigation into the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.