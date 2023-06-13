NEW INFO: Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -One of the boats participating in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament was hit by lightning Monday morning on the first day of the tournament and was still making its way back to the docks Tuesday morning after losing power.

We’re told the April Mae was hit but everyone onboard is safe.

Another boat in the tournament, Sea Wolf, stayed with the disabled boat until the Coast Guard could reach them. The tournament says that was delayed by storms overnight.

At last report, Big Rock said April-Mae was still being towed back in.

April Mae is a 65-foot Hatteras registered to Joe Visser and captained by Tom Brewer. The boat is out of Beaufort.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

