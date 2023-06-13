Men’s pageant raises money for community theater group

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A community theater group is hosting a quirky beauty pageant to raise money.

They’re calling it the Miss-Cast Beauty Pageant.

On June 17, eleven men will compete for the title of Miss-Cast 2023, showcasing everything from talent to best legs.

Starting at 8 p.m., the night is meant to be filled with laughter and a good time for all.

Tickets are $15. It all takes place at Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St. in Greenville.

