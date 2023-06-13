Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Men’s pageant raises money for community theater group

Miss-Cast Beauty Pageant
Miss-Cast Beauty Pageant(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A community theater group is hosting a quirky beauty pageant to raise money.

They’re calling it the Miss-Cast Beauty Pageant.

On June 17, eleven men will compete for the title of Miss-Cast 2023, showcasing everything from talent to best legs.

Starting at 8 p.m., the night is meant to be filled with laughter and a good time for all.

Tickets are $15. It all takes place at Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St. in Greenville.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash following police chase in Winterville
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: C-Student leads tournament with 470.2-pound catch
One person died in the fire.
SBI investigating fatal fire at Red Fox Stables in Pamlico County
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible this Afternoon and Evening
Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning, was still making its way back late Monday

Latest News

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is looking for 19-year-old Hilliard. They say he's...
Halifax deputies arrest two men charged with murder & looking for two more people
UPDATE: Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning being towed to shore this morning
Fish Fry for Fathers
AwesomeRadio to host Fish Fry for Fathers event
NEW INFO: Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning