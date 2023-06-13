Man charged in Rocky Mount shooting
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Rocky Mount.
Stephen Brown has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Tyan Street.
Police said they located 24-year-old Rodney Massenburg at UNC Nash Health Care with a gunshot wound. He is listed in serious condition, according to police.
The 72-year-old Brown was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond.
