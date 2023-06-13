Advertise With Us
Halifax deputies arrest two men charged with murder & looking for two more people

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is looking for 19-year-old Hilliard. They say he's...
The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is looking for 19-year-old Hilliard. They say he's connected to the death of a 19-year-old.(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A law enforcement agency here in the east is looking for two people they say are connected to a homicide that happened last month.

Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find 19-year-old Zakevion Hilliard from Hollister and an underage teenager they say are connected to the death of 19-year-old Quincy Mills.

Mills was killed May 12 and found on Evans Farm Road outside of Hollister, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office says it has already arrested and charged two Rocky Mount natives, Eric Hinton Jr. and Devonte Sykes, with degree murder.

Pictured left: Eric Hinton Jr. & Pictured right: Devonte Sykes
Pictured left: Eric Hinton Jr. & Pictured right: Devonte Sykes(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)

Twenty-one-year-old Hinton and 19-year-old Sykes are both behind bars without bond and scheduled for a court appearance today.

Anyone with information about Zakevion Hilliard or the underage teen is asked to share the information with Halifax County CrimeStoppers.

