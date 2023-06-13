Five-year-old child shot in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Halifax County say the father of a five-year-old found shot in a vehicle is being uncooperative with their investigation.

Around 1:00 a.m. Sunday deputies heard gunfire in Enfield. They then got a call about a gunshot victim at the Speedway on U.S. 301.

They found the child in the front seat of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg. The father wasn’t injured, but deputies found several bullet holes in the vehicle.

The child was taken to UNC Nash Health Care where he was later released.

Deputies say the father would not explain why the child was out so late, and said they couldn’t even learn where the actual shooting took place.

They did find 25 shell casings on East Alsop Street and East South Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

